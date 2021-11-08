MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The United States reopened its borders to foreign visitors for the first time since the pandemic began 20 months ago.

It’s one of the biggest signs yet that things are returning to normal.

Starting Monday, the U.S. will allow international traveling for the first time in nearly 600 days.

Former President Trump enacted the ban which applied to non-U.S. citizens in 33 countries including Europe, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

People from every part of the world are now able to fly to America. Airlines are expecting a flood of visitors.

United Airlines said it expects a 50% increase in travelers from overseas. Delta Airlines warned travelers to expect long lines.

Before flying, travelers must show proof of vaccination, or a negative test from the past 3 days. They will not have to quarantine once they get here.

Lifting the travel ban is expected to be a boon for tourism here in Tennessee.

In 2017, over $930 million was spent on international traveling.

A lot of that money was spent in Memphis as foreign travelers, mostly Canadians, visited Graceland and other music venues like Beale Street.