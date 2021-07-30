UPDATE: Suspect in custody after reportedly shooting at Greeneville officers

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – A suspect who reportedly shot at Greeneville police officers has been taken into custody, according to Greeneville Assistant Chief Michael Crum.

Crum told News Channel 11 Joseph Hale was in police custody as of 5:55 p.m. Thursday.

Crum said Hale was arrested without incident. No injuries have been reported.

The Greeneville Police Department reported earlier Thursday they were seeking Hale in the area of Baileyton Road, Bohannon Avenue and North Main Street after he shot at officers.

When the search began, Hale was considered armed and dangerous.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted GPD in the search for Hale.

