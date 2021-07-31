University paying tuition, housing for vaccinated students

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The University of Southern Mississippi is offering students the chance to get money off their tuition and room and board if they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Each week until Oct. 15, the names of five vaccinated students will be drawn for the chance to win a variety of prizes.

A student will have the chance each week to have their fall 2021 semester tuition covered, a benefit worth about $4,600. Students can also win a $2,000 housing credit, $1,000 in dining dollars, a parking decal worth $414 and a $300 bookstore voucher.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Japan’s ancient national beverage has bright future in US

‘Twisties’: Skinner to take Biles’ place in vault and uneven bars

Shaunica Wallace

Shaunica Wallace

Mississippi couple killed in crash after suspect flees Arkansas police

More News