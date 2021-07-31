University paying tuition, housing for vaccinated students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The University of Southern Mississippi is offering students the chance to get money off their tuition and room and board if they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Each week until Oct. 15, the names of five vaccinated students will be drawn for the chance to win a variety of prizes.

A student will have the chance each week to have their fall 2021 semester tuition covered, a benefit worth about $4,600. Students can also win a $2,000 housing credit, $1,000 in dining dollars, a parking decal worth $414 and a $300 bookstore voucher.