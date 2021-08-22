University of Memphis to start classes with new guidelines amid surge in COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, thousands of University of Memphis students will return to campus for the start of the fall semester, and things will look a little bit different this school year.

Like all of the county, a mask mandate will be in place throughout campus. As of now, the university is strongly encouraging students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated. Vaccinations will be available on campus.

New data from the health department shows that there are more than 8,200 active cases, a number the county has not seen since January.

Students who are returning to class have COVID-19 on their minds.

“I would like to be in the class, but if we have to shut down and go back to online, I would rather do whatever is safer cause I don’t want other people to get sick, of course,” said sophomore Katie Huffman. “And I don’t want to get sick or spread it to anybody, so if we have to move it back online, then we move back online.”

The university is also requiring symptom monitoring and self-reporting of positive cases. An online dashboard of all positive cases will be updated weekly.

