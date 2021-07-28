University of Memphis to require masks indoors following new CDC guidelines

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis is requiring masks indoors in light of new recommendations from the CDC.

The announcements came Wednesday as new guidelines were announced in the wake of the surge in Delta variant cases.

The university is encouraging faculty, staff and students to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms and to isolate after positive test results or contact tracing indicates possible exposure.

Because the University of Memphis is a public university, like the University of Tennessee, they are not able to make vaccinations mandatory. Governor Bill Lee is the only one with the authority to broadly require vaccinations at public colleges and universities.

In an effort to provide access to the vaccine, University of Memphis is teaming up with Baptist Medical Group to offer on-campus shots.

The next on-campus event is scheduled for August 12 from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Rose Theater Lobby. Pre-registtration is preferred, but not required.

Further University of Memphis coronavirus updates are available here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Radio host now on ventilator

COVID could cause SCS teacher shortage

Olympics officials hope to represent genders equally

Simone Biles out of all-around competition

Videos show police rescuing 6-month-old baby left in car outside casino

Raw video: Police rescue baby from car

More News