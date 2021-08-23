University of Memphis resumes on-campus classes, with COVID guidelines in place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — August 23 is the first day of school for the University of Memphis students. Monday, students returned to in-person classes for the first time in almost a eighteen months. The school will be operating at 100% capacity.

This is a relief for many students, but as COVID cases continue to rise, this has many students worried.

The University of Memphis has encouraged students, teachers and staff to get vaccinated as well as to adopt masking and social distancing on campus where appropriate. University of Memphis COVID-19 policies can be viewed here.