Univ. of Arkansas system head: Fulbright statue should stay

The leader of the University of Arkansas system is proposing keeping a statue of the late Sen. J. William Fulbright on its flagship campus, despite calls to remove it because of Fulbright’s support of segregation.

System President Donald Bobbitt on Tuesday cited a new state law preventing the removal of historical monuments without state approval in his proposal. The proposal is going before the university’s board of trustees on Wednesday.

Bobbitt’s proposal also called for keeping Fulbright’s name on the Fayetteville campus’ college of arts and sciences. He said Fulbright’s legacy is complicated and that greater context is needed.

The university’s former chancellor had proposed moving the monument.

