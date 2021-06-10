Underwood wins at CMT Awards; Gladys Knight, H.E.R. perform

In this combination photo, Carrie Underwood accepts the award for video of the year for “Hallelujah,” from left, and H.E.R and Gladys Knight appear on the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK — Carrie Underwood has extended her record as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards — thanks to her song “Hallelujah.”

The music video for the singer’s hit, a collaboration with John Legend, was named video of the year at Wednesday’s show.

Carrie Underwood accepts the award for video of the year for “Hallelujah” at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Gladys Knight sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, left, and Mickey Guyton performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Knight and Guyton will perform together onstage at Wednesday’s CMT Music Awards show celebrating the year’s best country music videos. The event will air at 8 p.m. Eastern. (AP Photo)

Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn., left, and H.E.R. performs at Lollapalooza on Aug. 1, 2019, in Chicago. Stapleton and fellow guitar slayer H.E.R. are joining forces onstage at Wednesday’s CMT Music Awards show celebrating the year’s best country music videos. The event will air at 8 p.m. Eastern. (AP Photo)

Lindsay Ell performs “Like A Lady” at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Jimi Westbrook, from left, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town accept the award for group/duo video of the year for “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Carrie Underwood performs “I Wanna Remember” with NEEDTOBREATHE at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on June 9 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Though Underwood owned part of the night, other female stars — some outside of country music — took over the awards show. Grammy-winning R&B star H.E.R. and fellow guitar slayer Chris Stapleton had the night’s best performance.

And the legendary Gladys Knight won over audience members during a performance of “Friendship Train” with Mickey Guyton.