Uncertainty surrounds county’s vote on new health department director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Commission is scheduled to vote on confirming a new health director on Monday.

Dr. Michelle Taylor is slated to become the next leader at the Shelby County Health Department. There is tension amid what some call lies, a leaked memo and the panel’s recommendation.

“My concern isn’t with Dr. Taylor, but they’re honestly just about the honesty and transparency of the mayor,” County Commissioner Mark Billingsly said.

The honesty and transparency regarding Mayor Lee Harris’ decision to nominate Dr. Taylor took center stage during WREG’s Live at 9. With Commissioners Billingsly, Van Turner and Amber Mills in attendance.

“As qualified as she is and all of her credentials and her phenomenal resume, I for one cannot get past that the mayor lied about the panel,” Mills said.

But Turner said if commissioners have a beef with the mayor, that should be separate from Turner’s vote.”

“I was on the panel, and I can tell you she was the best candidate for this position,” Turner said.

Last week, a memo surfaced revealing that an interview panel did not recommend either of the top two candidates for the health director’s position. Instead, Mayor Lee Harris told the commissioners on Wednesday that the panel had chosen Dr. Taylor as the “strongest candidate.”

“My concern is the mayor put together an interview panel,” Billingsley said. “They made a decision that, when I asked Mayor Harris what their decision was, he misled the commission.”

While emotions ran high, the mayor and his candidate were caught in the crossfire.

In an area where COVID cases are on the rise, there is renewed urgency to appoint a new permanent health director.

“This would have been Dr. Taylor’s day and we would have been moving Shelby County forward instead we’re dealing with who told the truth and who didn’t tell the truth and it’s a sad day for Shelby County,” Mills said.

WREG will be sure to let you know once more details become available after the commission finalizes its vote.