UMMC reports record high number of COVID-19 patients

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UMMC (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) reported a third day of record-breaking numbers for COVID-19 patients.

As of August 11, there are a total of 101 adults and 26 children with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases at the hospital. The unvaccinated count for patients is 85.7 percent, while 14.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

UMMC leaders will hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the hospital’s response to the virus.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, UMMC COVID-19 incident commander, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine; Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs and COVID-19 clinical response leader; and Dr. Jonathan Wilson, chief administrative officer and COVID-19 incident manager will answer questions from the media.

The news conference starts at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

University of Arkansas Old Main Flyover

Knoxville man facing charges from US Capitol riot calls events peaceful

MYSTERY WIRE - Allen Glick's history in Las Vegas

Mob on the Run (1995)

America's prisons and jails: overcrowded and understaffed

More News