UMMC: 30 pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19, record-high

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 135 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Friday, August 20.

There are 105 adult patients with COVID-19, and there are 30 pediatric patients with COVID-19, which is a record-high for Children’s of Mississippi since the beginning of the pandemic.

Eight point five percent are fully vaccinated, and 70.3 percent are unvaccinated.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 5,048 of new coronavirus cases (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 54 additional deaths. This is the state’s highest single-day record of new cases.

To learn more about vaccination and MSDH guidance on COVID-19, click here.

