UA System institutions to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Board of Trustees at the University of Arkansas has passed a resolution that requires campus and institutions to implement face-covering policies for students, faculty, staff, and guests.

According to the resolution, each campus, division, and unit will implement the policy regardless of vaccination status in indoor public settings where physical distancing cannot be assured in accordance with CDC guidance regarding the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The resolution also states that the policies include reasonable exceptions for certain settings and activities that follows guidelines established by public health agencies and/or by external governing bodies such as athletics conferences and the NCAA.

The policies will remain in effect as long as the use of face coverings continues to be recommended by the CDC and the policies may be adjusted in accordance with future public health guidance.

