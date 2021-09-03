U.S. Marshals arrest murder suspect after he falls through ceiling

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals say agents captured a murder suspect after he fell through the ceiling of a southeast Memphis apartment.

The marshals say Quintrelle Doss had unrelated warrants out for first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

The attempted first degree murder warrant was issued in June, after Doss was accused of shooting at an off-duty Memphis Police officer from his car. In July, a first murder warrant was issued for him, but the U.S. Marshals say they do not have the details for that case.

The marshals say agents worked with the Memphis Police Department’s Multi-Agency Gang Unit and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team to track Doss. They reportedly found him at an apartment on Kings Bench Drive near Newgate Drive.

The marshals say Doss tried to hide in the attic but ended up falling through the ceiling. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Doss has been booked into the Shelby County jail.

