U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of shooting at Memphis Police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals have arrested a man who reportedly shot at a Memphis Police officer this week.

According to the U.S. Marshals, an officer saw a man identified as Elliott Girham driving recklessly in the area of Knight Arnold and Ridgeway at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. The officer reportedly followed him and tried to take him into custody.

The U.S. Marshals say Girham fired at the officer with a rifle before fleeing the scene. The officer was not struck.

Agents tracked Girham to an address on Dew Cove in Cordova. He was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

Girham is facing a slew of charges, including attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm in commission of a violent felony, evading arrest and reckless driving.

The U.S. Marshals say he also had a warrant out for attempted second-degree murder.

“The Marshals Service is grateful that the MPD officer was not injured in the initial incident, and we are glad to capture this fugitive,” U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said in a statement released Friday.