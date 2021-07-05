Tyson Foods recalls approximately 8.5 million pounds of frozen chicken

FILE – In this July 30, 2001, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to Tyson Foods headquarters in Springdale, Ark. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced Saturday that it is voluntarily recalling approximately 8.5 million pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken.

The affected products were produced at one plant located in Dexter, Missouri, between December 26 of 2020 and April 13 of 2021 and distributed to foodservice and retail customers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. They are being recalled as a precaution due to possible exposure to Listeria monocytogenes, a harmful bacteria.

“We’re committed to providing safe, healthy food that people rely on every day,” said Scott Brooks, senior vice president, food safety and quality assurance, Tyson Foods. “We are taking this precautionary step out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with our commitment to safety.”

The recall includes Tyson® branded frozen, fully cooked products as well as private label products made for customers.

The products were reportedly sold to foodservice and retail customers and distributed nationwide. Each package of the affected retail products has the establishment code P-7089.

Images of the recalled products’ packaging can be found here.