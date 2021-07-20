Two women arrested after shooting near Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were arrested after a shooting Monday near Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Officers responded to the area of Union and Dunlap after receiving a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered two vehicles had been involved in a crash.

Witnesses told police the saw a red Ford Fusion being driven by Angel Thomas turn southbound from Poplar onto Dunlap being followed at a high rate of speed by a Nissan Sentra being driven by Shanneteria Newberry. They claimed Newberry sped up and struck the Thomas’ Ford, causing her to lose control and spin out.

That’s when they said Thomas pulled out a gun and fired shots at Newberry.

Thomas identified Newberry to police as her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, and said the other woman had started following her and intentionally rammed her vehicle. She said she fired shots to get her to leave her alone.

Newberry told authorities it was Thomas, who was “messing with her baby’s daddy,” who started it all by following her.

Both women were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.