MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are investigating shootings at two separate apartments in Whitehaven.

At least one person is dead in those shootings, and police believe the two are related.

The first one happened at the Hillcrest Apartments on Eastwind Drive.

Police said a shooting happened there around 11 last night.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

Right across the street, another shooting happened shortly after at Pepper Tree Apartments.

These two shootings may be related.

Police could be seen walking around the complex looking for something, however police would not say what they were looking for.

This comes less than a day after the Shelby County District Attorney declared Pepper Tree Apartments a public nuisance.