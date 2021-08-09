Two wanted in Panola County for stealing catalytic converters, Jeep at church parking lot

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — The Panola County Sheriff’s office is looking for two people who they said stole catalytic converters and a jeep in a church parking lot.

In a Facebook post, Law enforcement said the theft happened between 1:00 a.m., and 3:00 a.m., Monday and at least two suspects stole two catalytic converters and one Jeep from Hosanna Family Worship Center in Pope.

If you recognize these individuals or have information that can lead to their arrests, please call CrimeStoppers of Panola County at 662-209-2011.

