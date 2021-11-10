MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman is behind bars after police said she fired shots at two young teens Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Memphis.

Police said the incident happened around 4 p.m. on the 500 block of Pontotoc Avenue.

The two victims, ages 14 and 15, told police they were walking on Lauderdale Street when one of their classmate’s mother, Sharon Hall, pulled up beside them in a Ford SUV.

The teens stated that Hall said, “I’ll stretch you out,” and opened fire at them. The children managed to get away uninjured.

Hall was later identified by the 14-year-old victim in a photo line-up.

According to the affidavit, Hall was taken into custody after police located her at her home with her Ford SUV parked outside. Police found the firearm used in the shooting incident inside of Hall’s vehicle.

She admitted to driving her vehicle on Lauderdale Street and shooting at the two teens.

Hall has been charged with two counts of second degree attempted murder.

Her bond is set for $100,000.