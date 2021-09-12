Two teens charged after 17-year-old is shot to death in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police two teens are facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot to death in Hickory Hill Saturday.

The shooting happened at the Hickory Farm Apartment Homes on Hickory Farms Drive off of Ridgeway Road. Police say a 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl accidentally shot the victim after receiving a gun from a 16-year-old boy.

Police say the 16-year-old girl has been charged with reckless homicide. The 16-year-old boy has been charged with juvenile possession of a handgun.