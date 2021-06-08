Police think robberies in downtown, Midtown tied to shooting at Gibson’s Donuts in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for up to four men in a Chevy Equinox they believe robbed three people before firing shots into Gibson’s Donuts early Sunday morning.

MPD said at around 1 a.m., a man was robbed of everything, including his clothing and shoes, near Gayoso Avenue and South Fourth Street Downtown.

The victim said he was walking on Gayso between Fourth and Danny Thomas when three males wearing black clothing and face masks got out of a dark-colored Chevy Equinox, pointed guns at him, threatened him, and demanded his belongings.

The victim told police they took his shirt, pants, shoes, iPhone, and wallet.

About a half-hour, later officers responded to another robbery involving a Chevrolet Equinox in the 200 block of Cleveland in Midtown.

A man and woman told police they were talking in the parking lot of the Region’s Bank when they were approached by four men in a dark-colored Chevy Equinox.

The victims said three men wearing ski masks jumped out of their SUV and pulled a gun on them. The young man and woman said the suspects told them to take everything out of their pockets, took the man’s car keys, and threw them in the grass.

A short time later, several men in a Chevy Equinox tried to carjack a customer at Gibson’s Donuts on Mount Moriah Road in East Memphis.

The victim told police he had just purchased donuts and was walking toward his vehicle when three men wearing black clothing and ski masks pointed a gun at him and demanded his keys.

Police said the victim ran back inside the business, and the suspects fired several shots at him, hitting the store’s windows and donut cases. No one at the donut shop was hurt.

The victim told police the suspects were in their early 2os and left in a silver Chevy Equinox.

If you know anything about any of the incidents, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.