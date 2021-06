MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in a crash on I-240 at Millbranch overnight, according to Memphis Police.

Memphis Police said the accident happened right before 3 a.m. Their investigation revealed vehicle #1 left the roadway and came to rest in a wooded area.

Both occupants of vehicle #1, Tawanda Houston, 36, & Savannah Hatchett, 48, were pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown why the vehicle veered off the roadway.

This is an ongoing investigation.