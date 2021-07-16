Two people killed in Mississippi Amtrak crash

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. — Two people were killed after an Amtrak train hit a tow truck carrying an 18-wheeler.

James Creel of Meridian and Scott Hartsock of Florida were inside the 18-wheeler when it was struck by the train along Old Byram Road near the Jackson Motor Speedway Thursday, WJTV reported on air. Both individuals were killed.

Amtrak told the news outlet 133 passengers were on board the train heading from New Orleans to Memphis and none of them were injured. They were stranded for several hours before being taken to the train station in Jackson by bus.

WJTV noted that the intersection where the accident happened does not have flashing lights or train crossing arms.