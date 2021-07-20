Three people injured in separate overnight shootings in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were rushed to the hospital following three separate overnight shootings in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered a shooting victim around 11 p.m. Monday at the park at Forest Hill on Irene Boulevard. The individual was taken to the Regional Medical Center with non-critical injuries.

First responders then discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5600 block of Hudgins. She was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, authorities have not released any suspect information in that case.

Another man was shot near the Wolfchase Galleria Mall. He was also taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

In that case, authorities said they are looking for four suspects between the ages of 18 and 23, who were seen driving a silver Mercedes C300 with drive-out tags.

If you know anything about either case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.