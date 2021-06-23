Two people, including 14-year-old, injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the person who shot and injured two people—including a teenager—in South Memphis.

The shooting happened on Soapstone Drive early Wednesday morning. Officers found a 20-year-old man shot at a gated housing complex. He told investigators he was standing outside of a home with a 14-year-old when he heard someone say, “Yeah, that’s him.”

Next thing he knew, he heard at least 10 gunshots, and he was hit. The 14-year-old was shot in the back.

Relatives rushed the teen to the hospital. Police say both victims should physically be OK.

Several of the bullets also hit a truck parked in the neighborhood with a woman inside. Thankfully, she wasn’t hit.

This shooting is one of a handful that have happened over the last few days. Across town in east Memphis, a woman was killed just hours before. Detectives say they’re looking for two people they believe are responsible for that shooting off Robin Hood.

The violence comes just days after a new push to try to get more people involved fighting crime. Community leaders and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced WRAP or the Witness Relocation Assistance Program.

“Threats and intimidation are constant in some of our neighborhoods by the very people who commit the crimes,” said Dr. Bill Adkins of Greater Imani Church.

The hope is witnesses will be more likely to testify if they’re relocated during a trial, out of reach of those who might try to intimidate them into silence.

“This program is aimed at strengthening the criminal prosecution process,” said Memphis Police chief CJ Davis.

The announcement comes as the reward for Crime Stoppers tips has also increased. The top reward now doubled at $2,000. But even with more money available, the number of those calls has been down.

“Crime is not a police problem,” said Buddy Chapman, Crime Stoppers executive director, “crime is a community problem.”

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.