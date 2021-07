BARTLETT, Tenn. — A two-month-old baby died after being initially found unresponsive at a daycare in Bartlett last week, according to Bartlett Police.

BPD said officers responded July 14 to a call about the infant being unresponsive in the 2700 block of Stage Center Drive. The baby was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Bartlett Police said the investigation is ongoing.