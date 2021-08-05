Two Midtown bars to require proof of vaccination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Two Midtown bars have announced they will soon require proof of vaccination to enter.

Dru’s Place and the Pumping Station both made their announcements on Facebook Wednesday.

“After a great deal of thought and input from the community, we feel this decision will provide the best protection for everyone who enters the bar,” Dru’s Place said in its announcement.

Both bars say the requirement will go into effect August 12. Dru’s Place says unvaccinated customers can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of their arrival.

Neither bar is requiring masks, but both say they strongly encourage customers to mask up.