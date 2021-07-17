Two men wanted for shooting at, robbing Whitehaven gas station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are looking for two men who they said fired shots at and robbed a Whitehaven gas station on Thursday.

According to Memphis Police, this incident happened at the Valero gas station in the 4100 block of Airways. Officers spoke with a person who told the three men suspects fired multiple rounds at an individual inside the business.

One victim was struck in the leg. The business’ surveillance cameras showed three suspects arriving to the business in a silver Toyota Camry. The suspects were armed with three pistols.

The first suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion and is between 18-23 years old. He is approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall and has a medium build. He was wearing a black hat with a white t-shirt, and black shorts, and black Nike sandals.

The second suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion and is between 18-23 years old. He is approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black baseball hat with a black t-shirt, grey pants, and black shoes.

One arrest has been made.

This is an ongoing investigation