MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding two men responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint while he was picking up his son from daycare.

A witness who did not want to be identified said the thieves had their sights set on one thing.

“They just wanted his car,” the witness said.

The car the man is referring to is a Dodge Charger shown in surveillance video released by Memphis Police.

The witness had just picked up his kids from a daycare on Emerald Street when a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan pulled up behind him.

He said two men got out of the car and approached another parent.

“I looked up to look over and it was two young men who had guns. One was in front of him and one was behind him. He was in the driver’s side trying to put his little boy in the seat,” he said.

Memphis police said the suspects placed a gun on the victim’s back while he worked to get his child out of the car that the suspects were trying to steal.

“They kind of roughed him up because he was stuck between two cars – his car and a truck that was beside him. So, he couldn’t go anywhere. He asked them to let me get my son back out of the car. They told him to hurry it up,” he said.

The witness said once the man got his son out of the car, the suspects hopped in and drove off.

Both the father and his son were left uninjured.

MPD said they found the car days later, but the two men who are described as being 18 to 20 years old are still on the run.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.