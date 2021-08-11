Two men arrested after deadly shooting near Union Avenue restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting involving two vehicles along Union Avenue last month.

One killed in shootout near Cook Out on Union

Johnathan Parker, 21, and Stewart Sumlin, 19, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Parker was also charged with tampering with evidence and theft of property, police said.

Court documents with more details on the shooting have not been released, but authorities told WREG on July 9, that their officers heard the shooting outside the Cook Out restaurant on Union during the early morning hours.

Two vehicles fled the scene with police following one of them, a black Infiniti, to Methodist Hospital, where it was discovered an 18-year-old had been shot. That individual died from his injuries, police said.

A short time later, officers received a call of a shooting call from I-40 and Madison also involving an Infiniti.

Authorities said both scenes were connected and believe occupants of both vehicles were shooting at one another.

Parker and Sumlin were arrested on Tuesday.