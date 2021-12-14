MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been indicted in a gang-related shooting that happened at a Memphis restaurant and left one person dead, police say.

Investigators said shots were heard on July 9 around 1 a.m. outside of the Cookout Restaurant in the Midtown area. One vehicle reportedly sped to Methodist University Hospital where Carell Robinson, 19, was admitted with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was later pronounced dead.

Memphis Police said Johnathan Parker, 21, and Stewart Sumlin, 19, both alleged gang members, were indicted on second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, and one count of employment of a firearm. Both admitted being involved in the murder.

Parker was also indicted on counts of tampering with evidence and theft of property.

Both are being held in the Shelby County Jail.