Two Memphis firefighters in ICU battling COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Firefighters Association asks that you think of them as two of their own battle COVID in the ICU.

The association’s vice president says the firefighters are both battling COVID-19. A spokesperson for the fire department says currently 29 firefighters are COVID-positive and 16 are self-quarantined.

“When one firefighter is hurting or in need or something like that, then yes, we all suffer,” said Joe Norman with the Memphis Firefighters Association. “I think it’s important for the citizens to be aware, hey even the good guys are catching this too.”

Knowing what their families are going through takes an emotional toll during an already trying time for first responders. In the midst of a pandemic, they have to take extra precautions to keep themselves, fellow firefighters and our community safe.

Firefighters say the best way you can support them is to do your part. Mask up and get vaccinated if you can.

