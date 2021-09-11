Two killed in overnight shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after overnight shootings across the city of Memphis.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday night, police responded to a shooting on East Shelby Drive near Tulane Road. Police say officers found a man with a gunshot inside of a business. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis Police say the shooting may have stemmed from an argument between the suspect and the victim. The suspect reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

At just after 4:30 a.m., police responded to another shooting in the area of Hyacinth Drive & Hyacinth Cove. Police say one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information regarding these shootings, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

