Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children were in critical condition after a wreck Wednesday night in Frayser.

Memphis Police said shortly before 9 p.m. they were at a crash at Mountain Terrace and James Road.

Two juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur, police said.