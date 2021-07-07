Two children missing from Memphis motel; police issue City Watch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for two brothers they say left a Memphis motel in a car early Wednesday morning, and they may be in danger.

Jamarion Jordan, 13, and Jamarius Bruce, 7, left the Quality Inn off Macon Cove in northeast Memphis around 1:30 a.m. in a black Chevy Malibu, police said.

Police said they may be with someone, but did not release further information.

MPD put out a City Watch for the boys, who they said are considered endangered runaways. Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Police at (901) 545-COPS.