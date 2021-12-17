MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three more people have been charged in connection with the chain of chaotic events that occurred during Young Dolph’s memorial Thursday.

Tonnie Smith, Daniel Banks and a 15-year-old male were charged Friday after police say they stole a vehicle from a parking garage at the FedExForum during the memorial.

Law enforcement in the area were working another auto theft call when they saw another vehicle being stolen.

The suspects tried to get a way but crashed in the 1000 block of Kyle. They then fled the scene on foot.

They were arrested on Friday morning.

They are being charged with theft of property, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance with intent.