MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have charged two men after the fatal shooting that happened at a Gas Station on Winchester Road.

Police said the shooting happened on the evening of Aug. 24 at the Valero Gas Station on Winchester near Lamar.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they located a shooting victim in a 2009 Nissan Altima. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a witness told them that two males drove up to the victim’s vehicle and fired several shots into the driver side.

According to the crime report, Tamarki Sharkey, 47, and Lacey Sharkey were developed as persons of interest after they saw both suspects in surveillance video.

Both were charged with first degree murder.

No bond information was released.