Two arrested, one taken the hospital after day of gardening ends with gunfire, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— A love triangle may be to blame for a shooting outside a home in Southwest Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to a home in the 4000 block of Westmont Road after a woman was shot in the leg.

House on Westmont where the shooting happened

Walter Mathis said his son’s girlfriend, Devon Ellis, shot the victim after the two got into an argument in his front yard.

“I was in the house, and when I came out, they were discussing something,” Mathis said. “Next thing I know, a gun was brought out, and the next thing I know, I hear a pop.”

Ellis told police she was watering the yard and getting ready to plant some flowers when the victim came out of the house next door, started “talking crazy,” pushed over her trash can, and the two of them started fighting.

The victim told police that was when Ellis pulled out a gun and shot her in the leg. Ellis said she only meant to fire a warning shot. Mathis believes it was all over his son.

“Jealousy, Jealousy,” Mathis said. “The one who did the shooting goes with my son now, and the one who got shot was going with my son. You know how that goes?”

After the shooting, police said the victim’s son went back inside their home, grabbed an assault rifle, and fired a shot toward Mathis’s house but didn’t hit anyone.

You could see police handling an assault rifle at the scene.

Shakel Williams was arrested but was already back home Thursday.

He didn’t want to talk about what he’s accused of doing but told us his mom was doing okay and recovering at a relative’s home.

“I didn’t hit nobody,” Williams said. “I had to stop the bleeding. Everybody was out there.”

Devon Ellis was charged with aggravated assault and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She was released from jail on her own recognizance.

Shakel Williams pointing to where his mother was shot in the leg
Devon Ellis and Shakel Williams

Shakel Williams is facing two counts of aggravated assault and is out on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Missouri family who contracted COVID-19 has warning for others

Dr. Downing interview

Tennessee schools left with few options as more students test positive for COVID

Tennessee and Mississippi HBCUs to be featured in Daytona 500

New details found in investigation of public employees accused of accessing crash reports

What are monoclonal antibodies? A Memphis health expert explains

More News