Two arrested, one taken the hospital after day of gardening ends with gunfire, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— A love triangle may be to blame for a shooting outside a home in Southwest Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to a home in the 4000 block of Westmont Road after a woman was shot in the leg.

House on Westmont where the shooting happened

Walter Mathis said his son’s girlfriend, Devon Ellis, shot the victim after the two got into an argument in his front yard.

“I was in the house, and when I came out, they were discussing something,” Mathis said. “Next thing I know, a gun was brought out, and the next thing I know, I hear a pop.”

Ellis told police she was watering the yard and getting ready to plant some flowers when the victim came out of the house next door, started “talking crazy,” pushed over her trash can, and the two of them started fighting.

The victim told police that was when Ellis pulled out a gun and shot her in the leg. Ellis said she only meant to fire a warning shot. Mathis believes it was all over his son.

“Jealousy, Jealousy,” Mathis said. “The one who did the shooting goes with my son now, and the one who got shot was going with my son. You know how that goes?”

After the shooting, police said the victim’s son went back inside their home, grabbed an assault rifle, and fired a shot toward Mathis’s house but didn’t hit anyone.

You could see police handling an assault rifle at the scene.

Shakel Williams was arrested but was already back home Thursday.

He didn’t want to talk about what he’s accused of doing but told us his mom was doing okay and recovering at a relative’s home.

“I didn’t hit nobody,” Williams said. “I had to stop the bleeding. Everybody was out there.”

Devon Ellis was charged with aggravated assault and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She was released from jail on her own recognizance.

Shakel Williams pointing to where his mother was shot in the leg

Devon Ellis and Shakel Williams

Shakel Williams is facing two counts of aggravated assault and is out on a $10,000 bond.