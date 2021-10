MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police responded to a Whitehaven shooting that left one man injured this morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. in the 3300 block of Lucibill, they said in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Police said the victim was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

A male and a female was detained.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this page when more information is released.