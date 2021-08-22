Twin babies among dead after catastrophic flooding in Waverly, grandmother says

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Twin babies have died after being swept away by flood waters in Waverly as their family tried to escape the rising water early Saturday morning.

The siblings’ grandmother, Angie Willeby, told News 2 that seven-month-old twins, Ryan and Rileigh were among the dead after catastrophic flash flooding in Humphreys County.

Ryan and Rileigh (Courtesy: Angie Willeby)

Willeby said the children’s parents were attempting to escape the rising waters with their four children, when Ryan and Rileigh were swept away.

Their bodies were later found after an extensive search, she explained.

Willeby added that their other two siblings were not harmed.

The family has set up an online fundraising page to help with funeral expenses.

As of Saturday night, the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office said at least ten people were confirmed dead as a result of the flooding, while dozens remained missing.

The names and ages of the victims have not been publicly released, as search and rescue efforts continue Sunday morning.