TUNICA, Miss. ––– The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect they say is responsible for a homicide at a Tunica nightclub over the weekend.

Sheriffs said the incident occurred on Dec. 18 at Harris Place Night Club on Highway 4.

The victim, Trez Hall, did not survive his injuries.

The sheriff’s department didn’t release any information on how Hall was killed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lt. Favian Jones of the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (662) 363-1411 ext. 3028 or Crime Stoppers at (662) 910-0400.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when more information is released.