TSSAA release guidelines for students involved in fall sports

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) released its list of guidelines for students involved in fall sports. 

The association sent a memo to school administrators pointing them to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations, which no longer call for masks for students who are fully vaccinated. They still recommend masks for athletes who haven’t had the shot, saying contact sports put students at an increased risk of catching the virus. 

The CDC said the risk tends to be lower for outdoor activities, but that risk goes up with intense, face-to-face sports like football which involve dozens of players. 

Any athletes suspected of having Covid should be quarantined from others. Those who test positive must get clearance from a doctor before rejoining the team. 

Outside of sports,  many local schools are making masks optional except for Shelby County Schools which made them mandatory.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Como Violence

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations surge over 1,000 patients, more than 2,000 new cases reported

Parents of Summer Wells attend juvenile court, confirm other children are in custody of child services

Simone Biles out of all around competition

More buildings evacuated in South Florida one month after Surfside condo collapse

Manhattan’s MIFUNE perfectly weaves Japanese tradition and French culture for a delectable eating experience

More News