TSSAA release guidelines for students involved in fall sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) released its list of guidelines for students involved in fall sports.

The association sent a memo to school administrators pointing them to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations, which no longer call for masks for students who are fully vaccinated. They still recommend masks for athletes who haven’t had the shot, saying contact sports put students at an increased risk of catching the virus.

The CDC said the risk tends to be lower for outdoor activities, but that risk goes up with intense, face-to-face sports like football which involve dozens of players.

Any athletes suspected of having Covid should be quarantined from others. Those who test positive must get clearance from a doctor before rejoining the team.

Outside of sports, many local schools are making masks optional except for Shelby County Schools which made them mandatory.