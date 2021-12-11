TRUMANN, Ark. — The Trumann Police Department announced via their Facebook page that the city of Trumann, Arkansas will be under a curfew from 6 PM until 6 AM, until further notice. Police said that only emergency personnel will be permitted on the streets during those hours.



In addition, Truman Police said that the First Assembly of God church on 27316 W. Main Ext is being used as a temporary shelter for those in need food or lodging. COVID protocols will be in place at this shelter.





