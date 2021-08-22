Truck driver delivering bread gets stuck in Humphreys County flood waters for 8 hours

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A truck driver delivering bread got stuck in the flood waters in Humphreys County for eight hours on Saturday.

Brandon Hooper told News 2 he was heading to McEwen for his last delivery when the roads were severely flooded.

“I had to turn around. I go down 13 to hit the I-40 and I called a coworker of mine to figure out if there’s a back way to McEwen. I took a back exit and I got stuck. I got stuck behind some downed trees, flooded out roads, there was, I got to one point and I realized there wasn’t even a road there anymore. You could just tell by the way the water was moving,” explained Hooper.

Courtesy: Brandon Hooper flooding in Humphreys County

Courtesy: Brandon Hooper flooding in Humphreys County

Courtesy: Brandon Hooper flooding in Humphreys County

Courtesy: Brandon Hooper flooding in Humphreys County

Courtesy: Brandon Hooper flooding in Humphreys County

Eventually, Hooper turned back around but got stuck behind another downed tree.

“I had to drive through knee-deep of water to get back to Highway 13. I went down another dirt road too, Stewart Branch Rd. Me and a FedEx semi-truck was going down a dirt road,” said Hooper.

Hooper said he remained calm during the eight hours, knowing he had experienced similar flooding here ten years ago.

“I didn’t get back to our depot for a good eight hours. I got back last night around 6 p.m.,” said Hooper.

Hooper advises all drivers out there to stay away from swift-moving water.