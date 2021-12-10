MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cunningham’s Watch and Jewelry Repair’s video surveillance captured a truck driving into the local jewelry store on Friday morning.

The owner of the business said a truck crashed into the front of the store around 3 a.m and stole thousands of dollars in jewelry.

Cunningham’s Watch and Jewelry Repair, located on N. Cleveland Street in the Crosstown area of Memphis, was established in 1986, and the owner says this has never happened before.

He also said he hopes to have the store cleaned and reopened within two days.

This is an ongoing investigation.