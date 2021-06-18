Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the National Hurricane Center with director Ken Graham, left, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the center in Miami. Tuesday marks the start of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season which runs to Nov. 30. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone advanced toward the northern Gulf Coast. The warning extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the most significant hazard, with the storm reaching the coast beginning on Friday. The system is expected to produce up to 8 inches of rain across the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico, and up to 12 inches throughout the weekend along the central U.S. Gulf Coast.

The poorly-organized disturbance was located Friday morning about 255 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says maximum sustained winds were about 35 mph.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards late Thursday issued a state of emergency due to the potential weather threats.