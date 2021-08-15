TROPICAL STORM FRED 5 P.M. UPDATE: System strengthens as it moves north-northwest; landfall expected Monday

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Fred has reformed within the Gulf of Mexico as of 8:40 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour while moving north-northwest at 10 miles per hour. However, the storm has formed farther east of its projected track, with the current map placing it outside its original cone.

The current forecast track is as follows, projecting landfall in Panhandle sometime Monday afternoon or evening.

Fred’s could bring heavy rain and possible flooding in the Florida Panhandle, south Alabama, parts of Georgia, and the western Carolinas.

“Dangerous storm surge inundation” is also expected along parts of the Panhandle coastline.

However, the NHC expects that the storm will weaken again and dissipate as it goes into the Tennessee River Valley.

Below are the current watches and warnings in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

  • Coast of the Florida from Indian Pass to Yankeetown

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

  • Coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

  • Coast of the Florida Panhandle from the Alabama/Florida border to Navarre

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fred reorganizes in Gulf

‘They don’t deserve it’: Memphis family mourns 17-year-old killed in overnight shooting

Sunisa Lee begins to adjust to college life

Alert Desk: Nephew of Tennessee State Representative found murdered in West Nashville

Get vaccinated, free beer at Austin brewery Saturday

More News