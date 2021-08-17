Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

Injured people lie in beds outside the Immaculée Conception hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

LES CAYES, Haiti — Tropical Storm Grace has begun drenching Haiti just two days after a powerful earthquake struck the impoverished Caribbean nation.

The depression regained storm status overnight after on Monday adding to the misery of the thousands of people who lost loved ones, were injured or became homeless.

Grace has also forced overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

The country’s southwestern area was hit the hardest by Saturday’s earthquake. It began to see heavy rain and strong winds after nightfall, and officials warned that rainfall could reach 15 inches in some areas. Haiti’s capital also saw heavy rains.

The storm arrived as officials raised the earthquake’s death toll to 1,419. The country’s Civil Protection Agency also said Monday that the number of injured people has grown to 6,000.

The earthquake destroyed thousands of homes, offices, churches and other structures.