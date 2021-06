A train car hit a truck in southwest Memphis, badly injuring one person.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was in extremely critical condition after a truck was struck by a train Friday morning.

The collision happened at Pau R. Lowery and Riverport roads in southwest Memphis.

Police said the train hit the truck. Video from the scene showed a train car filled with rocks and an overturned truck on the tracks.

The victim was taken to Regional One.