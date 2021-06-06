TRAGIC: Former UNC Charlotte hoops star killed in Memphis car crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Former UNC Charlotte basketball star Galen Young, who led his teams to a pair of NCAA tournament appearances, was tragically killed over the weekend, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police say they responded to calls around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday regarding a car crashing into a home. Young was found inside the residence and was pronounced dead. He was 45 years old. A citation was issued to the driver with more charges possible and this remains an active investigation.

Young led UNCC to a pair of NCAA Tourney appearances in 1998 and 1999 while winning the 1999 Conference USA Tournament and being named tournament MVP. Young averaged 15 points on 41 percent shooting with 7 rebounds that season.

At 2:42 am, officers responded to a crash at 4589 Horn Lake Rd. where a vehicle crashed into the house.

After the crash investigation, Leslie Young, 45, was located inside the residence and pronounced deceased.

A citation was issued to the driver. The investigation is ongoing.

He left Charlotte after two seasons transferring to Northwest Mississippi Community College where he was named a 1996 NJCAA All-American and was then drafted late in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Draft.

UNC Charlotte posted a tribute to Young on its website sending condolences to the family.